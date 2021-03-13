Long-Wheelbase Skoda Octavia Pro Revealed; Sadly Its Only For China

While we are still awaiting the forth-gen Skoda Octavia in India, the Czech carmaker has taken the wraps off the Octavia Pro for the Chinese market. The Skoda Octavia Pro is a long wheelbase version of the fourth-gen Octavia that has been specifically readied keeping in mind the huge demand for chauffeur-driven vehicles in China. Although the Octavia Pro focuses on rear seat comfort, Skoda has thrown in some updates to the exterior that actually make it look sportier. Let's look at in a little more detail.

Compared to the regular forth-gen Octavia, the Octavia Pro has a 2,730mm wheelbase, 44mm longer than the standard car. The car itself is 64mm longer than the standard version at 4,753mm. In fact, this makes the Octavia Pro just 116mm shorter than the Superb sedan. The added length aside, the Octavia Pro distinguishes itself with stylish 18-inch alloys, blacked-out ORVMs, a blacked-out roof, and a sportier looking front bumper, all of which seem to mimic the sportier Octavia RS. The rest of the design mostly remains unchanged.

On the inside, the dashboard remains identical in terms of design and layout when compared to the standard car. However, continuing the exterior sporty theme on the inside, the Octavia Pro gets plenty of red inserts for a sportier feel. The extra legroom is the obvious benefit with the longer wheelbase. The Octavia Pro also comes with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered, heated and ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate. One can also additionally opt for a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display.

Under the hood, unlike what its sporty demeanor may suggest, the Octavia Pro is only powered by a 1.4L TSI turbo-petrol engine. This engine is good for producing 150hp and 250Nm of peak torque and will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In fact, this 1.4-litre unit is the same engine that powered the third-gen Octavia and the erstwhile VW Jetta in India. Also, you don't get the bigger 2.0-litre TSI motor that’s found in the European model.

Back here in India, it is highly unlikely that Skoda will ever launch the Octavia. The standard wheelbase forth-gen Octavia is expected to launch in the coming months. It has already been spied testing on our roads several times and is in fact expected to launch even before the upcoming Skoda Kushaq. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine and will be absolutely feature-laden. It is likely to carry a price tag of around INR 18 lakh (ex-showroom), rivalling the Hyundai Elantra.

