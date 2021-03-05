Production-Spec Skoda Kushaq Interior Previewed In New Design Sketches

With Skoda nearing the global debut of the Kushaq on March 18, 2021, the carmaker has revealed some new details about the upcoming compact SUV. Earlier last month, the Czech carmaker revealed design sketches of the exterior of the production-spec Kushaq. This time, Skoda have previewed the interior of the production-spec Kushaq through new sketch images. What's most pleasing is that the final design looks pretty similar to that of the Vision IN Concept that was previewed at the 2020 Auto Expo.

What catches your attention immediately is the large touchscreen infotainment screen (of up to 10-inches) that takes center stage on the dashboard. The cabin boasts of a dual-tone black-and-white color scheme with streaks of orange on the dashboard and lower part of the center console adding some visual drama. Cabin ergonomics also appear to be pretty much on point, considering all controls seem to be positioned perfectly. The large digital driver's display will also be one of the eye-catching features of the Skoda Kushaq's cabin.

The other most notable thing about the Kushaq's interior is its two-spoke steering wheel that seems to be a straight lift from the 2021 Superb. If you remember the interior of the Vision IN concept, you will notice that the horizontal AC vents look pretty similar and are even connected by a silver streak running along the width of the dashboard. As for the AC controls below the central air vents, they will likely be touch-based units as seen in these sketches. It should also score well on practicality, given that there are storage spaces and cup holders on the center console and large door bins as well.

The Skoda Kushaq will be offered with two petrol engine options in India. VW Group's 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine will be the mainstay on the Kushaq. This engine will come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Skoda will also be offering a larger 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual. This is the same engine that does duty on the Karoq and the VW T-Roc.

Earlier, the carmaker had revealed that the Kushaq will have a wheelbase of 2,651mm. Not only is that longer than the wheelbase of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos (2,610mm), but it is also longer than even the Karoq. That should really translate to generous space on the inside. It will, however, be smaller than the likes of the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier.

The Skoda Kushaq will be the first Skoda Auto Volkswagen India product that will be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. This is a heavily localized version (with up to 95% local content) of VW Group's smallest modular platform, the MQB-A0. Due to heavy localization and sharing of essential components with other models, Skoda should be able to position the Kushaq very aggressively in the market. We expect the prices to range between INR 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kushaq is expected to hit the market by May/June 2021.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.