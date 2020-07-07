All-new Skoda Octavia RS Revealed In Petrol And Diesel Guise

The Skoda Octavia has always been a solid choice for all automotive enthusiasts in our country. While some are content with the standard version of the Octy, many long for the most hardcore Octavia of them all - the RS editions. While deliveries of the previous-generation Octavia RS 245 started only a while back, Skoda had introduced the fourth-generation RS in its plug-in hybrid version back in March. This time around, Skoda Auto has revealed the new petrol- and diesel-powered version of the fourth-gen Octavia RS.'

Skoda has released three different powertrains with the new RS, all with their own unique touches. The petrol-powered Octavia RS retains the 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged motor that makes 245bhp, similar to the outgoing version. The second comes the diesel-powered version which gets the wildly popular 2.0 TDI motor making 200bhp. Lastly, the Octavia RS range also adds a plug-in hybrid version which combines a 129bhp 1.4-litre TSI motor with a 116bhp battery pack to make a combined total of 245bhp. The petrol and diesel powerplants, both can be had with a 7-speed DSG, with an option of a 6-speed manual for the petrol. On the other hand, the plug-in hybrid version comes with the option of a 6-speed DSG ‘box. While the petrol and petrol-hybrid versions come only with a FWD layout, the diesel versions can be specced out with an AWD system. In order to accentuate the performance, the fourth-gen Octavia RS comes with an electronic steering setup, RS sports suspension and an optional Dynamic Chassis Control system; which helps you set up the steering, suspension and DSG characteristics as per your liking through the drive mode selector.

In terms of design, you get exterior RS touches like blacked front-grille, air damn, ORVMs, diffuser and spoiler. You also get 18-inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers to top it off. Step inside and the sporty touches continue. You get optional alcantara/leather seats, three-spoke chunky steering wheel, carbon fiber accents all around and alluminum pedals.In terms of features, you get a 10-inch touchscreen, 10-inch digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control and three-zone climate control, to name a few. While the fourth-gen Octavia RS is not on the cards for India any time soon, the previous-gen RS245 was sold in limited numbers with a price tag of INR 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

