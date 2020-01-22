Locally assembled BS-VI Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India, priced from INR 6.45 lakh

The BS-VI Kawasaki Ninja 650 has been launched in India, and it's the first Kawasaki Ninja 650 that is locally assembled. The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is priced between INR 6.45 lakh and INR 6.75 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS-IV version was priced at INR 5.89 lakh for the standard variant and INR 5.99 lakh for the KRT edition variant (both prices ex-showroom).

The BS-VI version is basically the facelifted version that was revealed in October 2019. Changes brought with the mid-cycle refresh include new, LED headlamps which remind us of the Ninja 400 and ZX-6R, sharper fairing, a new wider upper cowl, a smaller windshield and a 4.3-inch, colour TFT-display which comes with smartphone connectivity.

Kawasaki has also introduced new colour options for the Ninja 650. These are Lime Green/Ebony (retailed in Europe only in KRT Edition) and Pearl Flat Stardust White/Metallic Flat Spark Black. The suspension setup includes conventional telescopic fork at the front and a bottom link monoshock at the rear.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 now comes shod with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres which offer more grip than outgoing model’s tyres. At the heart of the BS-VI compliant Kawasaki Ninja 650 is 649 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which produces 68 PS of power and 64 Nm of torque. The updated model has a kerb weight of 193 kg and has a ground clearance of 130 mm. It has an accessible seat height of 790 mm.

Kawasaki had also updated the street naked version of the motorcycle the Z650 recently, in December 2019. Retailed only in a single colour option, the BS-VI Kawasaki Z650 has been priced in the range of INR 6.25 lakh to INR 6.50 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).