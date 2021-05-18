Limited-Edition Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm Launched in India

Along with the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition, the new Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm edition has also been launched in India. The limited-edition twin-cylinder motorcycle was globally unveiled in April 2021. And now, it has made its way into the Indian market.

The Limited-Edition Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm has been priced at INR 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It stands out from the regular model thanks to its unique paint scheme, more rugged styling and detailing, and premium accessories that are fitted as standard. Since the Street Scrambler Sandstorm is a limited-edition model, only 775 units are available worldwide. As of now, Triumph Motorcycles has not revealed the number of units that would be allotted for the Indian market.

Speaking at the launch of the Limited-Edition Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm, Mr Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India, said:

Special editions always work well. They impart a sense of exclusivity to the owner, enabling them to stand apart from the crowd, in addition to getting added features on the motorcycles. Both the Scrambler Special editions deliver well on power and performance and come with a host of additional features that set them apart from their regular variants. We will be giving specially signed ‘Special edition’ certificates as well to all the special edition owners, further adding to the exclusivity of owning these motorcycles.

Some of the key features of the Limited-Edition Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm include:

Custom Sandstorm paint scheme

Matt Storm Grey and Ironstone accents on the fuel tank

Matt Storm Grey factory-fitted, high-level front mudguard

Triumph accessory tail tidy as standard

Heavy-duty aluminium sump guard

Stylish headlight grille with subtle Triumph branding

Protective rubber knee pads on the tank

The Limited-Edition Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm draws power from a 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is Euro5/BS6 compliant. It produces out 65PS of max power at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 80Nm is generated at 3,250rpm. It is the same engine that also comes with the regular variant of the motorcycle. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of equipment, the Limited-Edition Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm has a pair of 41mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear for handling the suspension duties. The stopping power comes from a 320mm rotor up-front and a 255mm rear rotor accompanied by ABS.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.