Limited Edition Indian FTR Championship Edition Revealed

Indian Motorcycle celebrates its flat track racing legacy with the launch of the FTR Championship Edition. With only 400 available globally, the limited-edition FTR allows race fans from around the world to join the Indian Wrecking Crew in celebration of the team’s five-consecutive American Flat Track championships.

Inspired by the sport’s preeminent flat track race machine, the FTR750, the FTR Championship Edition touts an authentic race paint scheme and a commemorative Indian Motorcycle Racing bezel with each championship season on display. But more than a showpiece, the limited-edition FTR features premium components, including a titanium Akrapovic Exhaust and fully adjustable front forks and piggyback shock. Carbon fibre parts, including a seat cowl, front fender, airbox covers and headlight nacelle, complete the bike’s premium design.

Adding to its flat track-inspired design are a host of premium features and ride-enhancing technologies, including three ride modes, wheelie control with rear lift mitigation, stability control, traction control and cornering ABS. The FTR Championship Edition also touts a 110mm digital touchscreen display and a 1203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 123 hp and 120Nm of torque.

The limited-edition FTR is equipped with a race-inspired wheel combination of a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel – wrapped in Dunlop street tires with flat track-inspired tread. Radially mounted dual front disc Brembo brakes offer exceptional control and stopping power, while ProTaper flat tracker aluminium handlebars complete the race bike look.

Indian Motorcycle Racing, the winner of the last five Manufacturer’s Championships, returned to professional flat track racing in 2017. Since the debut of the FTR750, an Indian Motorcycle Racing factory rider has won the championship every year in the sport’s premiere class.

With such limited numbers being produced, the FTR Championship Edition will only be available in select markets.