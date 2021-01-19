Lexus has launched a new variant of its flagship sedan in India, the LS 500h, dubbed the Nishijin. The new Lexus LS 500h Nishijin has been launched in India for a whopping INR 2.22 crore* and it costs INR 31 lakh more than the entry level variant of the LS 500h (INR 1.91 Crore). This new Lexus may be exotically priced but it is equally exclusive too. Along with this new variant, Lexus has updated the LS 500h with a few crucial features as well. Let's take a closer look at what's in store.

The Lexus LS 500h Nishijin gets some new cosmetic upgrades on the inside that are inspired by traditional Japanese 'Nishijin and Haku' handicrafts. Lexus say that its inspired by the path of the moonlight when it falls on the sea, a phenomenon that witnessed a few days before and after a full moon. There are intricately woven silver threads of brocade that depict the shimmering waves. Meanwhile, the 'Haku' platinum foil adds the essence of the moonlight falling on the sea.

This Lexus has been conceived to showcase Lexus' high-quality craftsmanship, something the Japanese take much pride in. While the ornamentation on the inside does feel special, it does not look all that different from the standard LS 500h. The Nishijin variant also comes in a new Gin-ei Luster paint shade - a silver color that changes its shade based on the surrounding light and still leaves a smooth, mirror-like finish.

Other updates across the LS 500h range include a slightly reworked bumper at the front. On the inside, the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system has finally been updated to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are also some redesigned buttons on the inside for better usability and visibility.

Under the hood, the Lexus LS 500h Nishijin is powered by the same engine that's found in the standard car. That means there's a 3.5-litre turbocharged V6 engine that comes coupled to an electric motor. The powertrain produces a combined output of 354bhp and 350Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels only. The Lexus LS 500h can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 5.4 second. The Nishijin variant is the new top-of-the-line variant of the Lexus LS 500h and it rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series and the Audi A8L.

