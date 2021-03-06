Lexus India Launches Limited Edition LC500h That's Inspired By Airplanes

Lexus India has launched a new limited edition version of the LC500h sports car in India. Priced at INR 2.15 Crore (ex-showroom), this new Limited Edition model costs INR 6 lakh more than the standard model. Lexus say that this model has been inspired by the graceful flight of birds and airplanes and it focuses on a refined aerodynamic performance. In fact, this model has been co-developed by Lexus engineers and air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya.

This Limited Edition Lexus LC500h features a carbon-fibre reinforced plastic rear spoiler that has been inspired by an inverted airplane wing. Lexus says the rear spoiler will improve agility and stability. It's only a small design element at the rear, but we will admit that it enhances the look of the car by a great deal. Further, it also gets bespoke blacked-out forged 21-inch alloy wheels that aid in a lower drag coefficient. Even the grille has been blacked out for a sportier look.

On the inside, there are more carbon-fiber and blacked out elements to be found. The interior is adorned with black alcantara trimmed seats that feature elegant saddle tan accents and seat belts. The steering wheel, shift lever and door trims are also accented in black alcantara trim. Lastly, an exclusive carbon-fiber scuff plate integrates the LC silhouette and lettering that reads “LC Limited Edition” & “LEXUS”.

This Limited Edition LC500h, however, remains mechanically unchanged from the regular model. Under the hood, this LC500h comes powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that's coupled with a 180kw electric motor. Combined output from the powertrain is rated at 354hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The powertrain comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and it can sprint to 100 kph from a standstill in 5 seconds dead.

But does it really justify the INR 6 lakh premium over the standard model? Perhaps not. However, given the exclusivity of the Lexus LC500h itself, its price may very well be justified for its unique styling and bespoke interior. The Lexus LC competes with the likes of Bentley Continental GT, Maserati GranTurismo and Mercedes-AMG GT.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Lexus updates and other four-wheeler news.