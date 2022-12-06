Lectrix EV to Open 300 Showrooms by Mid 2023

Lectrix EV has announced that it will expand its network in India by adding 300 dealerships by mid-2023. The electric two-wheeler company, which started operations earlier this year, currently has a network of more than 50 dealers across 14 states in the country, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Lectrix EV on-boarded around 60 of these dealerships last month, hinting towards the company’s plans of aggressively increasing touchpoints in the country. The company is also actively focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in the country in an effort to drive EV adoption by providing safe and reliable electric two-wheelers.

The electric two-wheeler brand had recently opened two dealerships in Pune, followed by the inauguration of dealerships in Mumbai and Keonjhar, Odisha.

Lectrix EV’s dealerships have come up at strategic locations to provide consumers with easy access to Lectrix EV's product portfolio. These dealerships are replete with service centres to provide consumers with a hassle-free ownership experience.

Lectrix currently has LXS electric scooter in its portfolio that boasts a raft of connected features available at an affordable price tag. Going forward, SAR Group’s production prowess and the efforts of a comprehensive R&D team will see the addition of a raft of new products to the portfolio over the next few months.