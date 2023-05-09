KTM UPPER MUSTANG Adventure Tour to Nepal Announced

KTM has announced its first International Adventure tour - the Upper Mustang Adventure Tour from 27th May to 8th June 2023. This meticulously planned 13-day expedition is set to be the epitome of motorcycle adventure touring.

Nothing can beat the thrill of riding through the forbidden kingdom of Upper Mustang on a motorcycle. Located in the remote Himalayas, this captivating destination mesmerizes with its rugged cliffs, breathtaking canyons, and profound Tibetan Buddhist heritage. Starting from Gorakhpur, the scenic route goes through Kathmandu – Pokhara – Lete – Jomsom – Lo Mangthang – Nupra Pass – Samar – Muktinath – Tatopani – Pokhara and ends back at Gorakhpur.

The specially curated tour takes the riders through breath-taking routes, including perilous passes, muddy paths and tricky trails, with exhilarating moments awaiting at every twist and turn. Renowned off-road specialists from Nepal will give participants one-on-one instructions and support to hone their skills and unlock their riding potential to the fullest. All this, along with a full-day, high-altitude Adventure Academy at Nupra Pass will be a part of the signature KTM Adventure tour that has become extremely popular with KTM riders who are passionate about off-roading and adventure.

Commenting on the initiative, Sumeet Narang, President Probiking, said, “The KTM Pro-XP is designed to help our owners realize their full biking potential. We want them to know that they are riding a high-performance motorcycle that is built to deliver a superior experience on the street and off-road. This year, we are launching our first tour outside India at Upper Mustang, Nepal. The tour promises to test the capabilities of both man and machine, with a series of experiences specifically crafted for the same. We are confident that the riders who take this tour will witness a remarkable improvement in their adventure riding skills, get a better understanding of their KTM machine and gain the confidence needed to navigate any terrain. We welcome our Adventure owners to register themselves for this flagship experience and undertake a ride of their lifetime.”