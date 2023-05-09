KTM UPPER MUSTANG Adventure Tour to Nepal Announced

KTM has announced its first International Adventure tour - the Upper Mustang Adventure Tour from 27th May to 8th June 2023. This meticulously planned 13-day expedition is set to be the epitome of motorcycle adventure touring.

Ktm Adventure Tour Upper Mustang

Nothing can beat the thrill of riding through the forbidden kingdom of Upper Mustang on a motorcycle. Located in the remote Himalayas, this captivating destination mesmerizes with its rugged cliffs, breathtaking canyons, and profound Tibetan Buddhist heritage. Starting from Gorakhpur, the scenic route goes through Kathmandu – Pokhara – Lete – Jomsom – Lo Mangthang – Nupra Pass – Samar – Muktinath – Tatopani – Pokhara and ends back at Gorakhpur.

The specially curated tour takes the riders through breath-taking routes, including perilous passes, muddy paths and tricky trails, with exhilarating moments awaiting at every twist and turn. Renowned off-road specialists from Nepal will give participants one-on-one instructions and support to hone their skills and unlock their riding potential to the fullest. All this, along with a full-day, high-altitude Adventure Academy at Nupra Pass will be a part of the signature KTM Adventure tour that has become extremely popular with KTM riders who are passionate about off-roading and adventure.

Commenting on the initiative, Sumeet Narang, President Probiking, said, “The KTM Pro-XP is designed to help our owners realize their full biking potential. We want them to know that they are riding a high-performance motorcycle that is built to deliver a superior experience on the street and off-road. This year, we are launching our first tour outside India at Upper Mustang, Nepal. The tour promises to test the capabilities of both man and machine, with a series of experiences specifically crafted for the same. We are confident that the riders who take this tour will witness a remarkable improvement in their adventure riding skills, get a better understanding of their KTM machine and gain the confidence needed to navigate any terrain. We welcome our Adventure owners to register themselves for this flagship experience and undertake a ride of their lifetime.”

