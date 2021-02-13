KTM RC 200 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS200 - Who Will Win in Long Drag Race?

Last week, we posted about KTM RC 200 and 200 Duke going against each other in a top-end highway battle. While both motorcycles share a plethora of parts and components with each other, they belong to different genres. The RC 200 is a fully-faired machine whereas the KTM 200 Duke is a naked streetfighter. Now, we have come across a new long drag race video in which the RC 200 is locking horns with its brother from another mother, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, which is also a fully-faired motorcycle. So, who will win? Let’s find out.

As usual, the riders make two attempts. We can see in the video, which has been uploaded by YouTube KSC Vlogs, that in the first attempt, the KTM RC 200 had a phenomenal launch. It goes like a bullet and takes the lead. While the RS200 rider tries to catch up, the KTM just vanishes into thin air after a few seconds. We can also see in the footage that the RS200 achieves a top speed of 146km/h when its rev limiter kicks in.

For the second attempt, the riders switch motorcycles. This time both bikes have a similar launch and are right next to each other. The competition is neck-to-neck. At a point, the RC 200 manages to pull itself ahead but the RS200 rider catches up quickly by slipstreaming. Eventually, it is the KTM that takes the lead and wins the race by a small margin.

It was an interesting fight. While both motorcycles draw power from 200cc engines, the RC 200’s motor produces 26hp/19.5Nm whereas the RS200 has got 24.5PS/18.7Nm. Also, the KTM is lighter than the Bajaj. This means that the RC is a faster machine than the RS but not by a huge margin. With a much-skilled rider on the saddle, the RS200 might just be able to beat the KTM.

