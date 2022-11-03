KTM Pro-XP Northeast Adventure Tour Completed Successfully

KTM has successfully concluded its 14-day Northeast Adventure Tour. Guided by KTM experts, a group of 20+ KTM Adventure riders overcame some of the most demanding riding challenges at altitudes of over 10,000 feet to return as Pro with stories to tell.

The KTM Pro-XP riders underwent off-road training at the high-altitude Adventure Academy at Zimithang at an altitude of over 8000 feet. This gave them the necessary skills to take on the challenges of the tour with ease.

The KTM Pro-XPians conquered about 2,000 km traversing multiple terrains like forests, tarmac, broken tarmac, water crossings, slush, gravel, mud, sand, and twisties under the able guidance of KTM Adventure experts.

The KTM riders took up a challenging ride to Bum La pass, the highest pass in the trip, at an altitude of over 15,000 feet. The riders also visited landmark locations like the Tawang, Sela pass, Tenga Valley, Ziro Valley, Seppa pass.

Sumeet Narang, President, Probiking, said: “The KTM Pro-XP platform is designed to help owners discover their biking potential and get to know the true capabilities of their KTM machines. We are elated to have successfully completed the Northeast Adventure Tour. Curated experiences like visiting Bum La pass, Ziro Valley, and the high-altitude Adventure Academy with KTM Experts are the hallmark of a KTM Pro-XP tour.”