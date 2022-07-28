KTM Pro-XP Trip Takes KTM Adventure Riders to Dhar Lung Wooh Pass

On a recent trip organised under the KTM Pro-XP banner, a total of 26 riders on KTM Adventure bikes reach Dhar Lung Wooh Pass located at 14,900 ft.

KTM has successfully concluded its 11-day, 12-night KTM Pro-XP Adventure Tour to Spiti. Guided by KTM experts, a group of 26 KTM Adventure riders overcame some of the most demanding riding challenges at altitudes of over 14,900 feet to return as pros with stories to tell.

The KTM Pro-XP riders underwent off-road training at the world’s highest Adventure Academy at Lari at an altitude of around 11000 feet. This prepared the riders to take on the treacherous passes with ease. Dhar Lung Wooh, at an altitude of 14,900 feet, is a rarely visited location, especially by a large group of riders, due to its steep off-roads.

The 26 KTM riders successfully conquered mind and terrain to achieve this feat. The riders also visited the Kunzum La through the pass. They relived the proud moments of 2021 when the KTM 390 Adventure won the ‘Kunzum Kaiser’ title in 2021 at the Kunzum La pass beating a rally racing car.

The Pro-XP riders tested their limits and learned new off-roading skills while enjoying the beauty of Spiti. The cliff-hanger routes uphill to Spiti at altitudes of over 10,000 feet bolstered their confidence to take on any terrain. The riders also visited many other landmarks, from the world’s highest post office in Hikkim to Asia’s highest bridge in Chicham.