KTM Pro-XP Calendar For Sept 2022 Events Announced

KTM Pro-XP, the riding and community engagement programme that offers a range of professional riding experiences, has released the Sept 2022 calendar for the upcoming experiences for KTM owners.

The upcoming calendar includes activities under Pro-Getaways, Adventure Trails, and Adventure Escape. These next set of activities come close on the heels of the successful conclusion of 18 events that were conducted in the first half of September 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said: