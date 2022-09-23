KTM Pro-XP Calendar For Sept 2022 Events Announced

KTM Pro-XP, the riding and community engagement programme that offers a range of professional riding experiences, has released the Sept 2022 calendar for the upcoming experiences for KTM owners.
The upcoming calendar includes activities under Pro-Getaways, Adventure Trails, and Adventure Escape. These next set of activities come close on the heels of the successful conclusion of 18 events that were conducted in the first half of September 2022.
Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said:
We witnessed passionate riders eager to learn whilst showcasing their skills in September 2022 till date. KTM, which is the most loved European motorcycling brand among biking enthusiasts in India, constantly aims to provide world class pro-biking experiences to every customer. It makes me happy to share that till date, we have encouraged over 10,000 KTM owners who have participated in KTM Pro-XP. With the success of Pro-XP events under the KTM umbrella, we plan to replicate more such events in other cities across the country.