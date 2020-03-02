KTM to localise more bikes in the Philippines - Report

Similar to India, the Philippines is a major market for KTM. The Austrian brand has got plenty of motorcycles on sale in the country. Considering the growing demand, it is now focusing more on localisation.

KTM's various bikes, like the 200 Duke, RC 200, 390 Duke and RC 390, are manufactured at the Laguna-based factory owned by Ayala Corporation. In fact, the local production of the KTM 390 Adventure commenced three months after the bike made its global debut at EICMA 2019.

The KTM 390 Adventure is a combination of the KTM 390 Duke and KTM 790 Adventure. It has the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 43 HP of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission that is accompanied by a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.

When it comes to the styling, the 390 Adventure looks similar to the 790 Adventure with its similar beak-like headlight setup. Some of its other interesting features are 5-inch fully-digital and full-colour TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, traction control, cornering ABS, etc. Overall, the 390 Adventure is a phenomenal machine.

Recently, KTM Philippines announced that the first batch of locally made 390 Adventure will be available at its showrooms in May 2020 for a price of PHP 309,000 (INR 4.42 lakh). In India, it is priced at INR 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from the KTM small to mid-range motorcycles, bigger bikes like the 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R will also be produced at Ayala Corporation's Laguna-based manufacturing facility. Soon after, bikes like the Svartpilen 200, Svartpilen 401, and Vitpilen 401, will also be localised in the Philippines using this facility. All the bikes made here will be sold locally and also be exported to China and some ASEAN markets.

[Source: topgear.com.ph]