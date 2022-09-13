KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour Season 2 Completed

Season 2 of the KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour has been successfully completed. Guided by KTM experts, a group of 20+ KTM Adventure riders overcame some of the toughest riding challenges at altitudes of over 17,000 feet to return as Pros with stories to tell.

The KTM Pro-XP riders underwent off-road training at the high-altitude Adventure Academy at Nubra at an altitude of over 10000 feet. This gave them the necessary skills to take on the challenges of the tour with ease.

The KTM Pro-XPians conquered over 2,300 km traversing multiple terrains like tarmac, hills, sand dunes, dry riverbeds, slush, gravel, mud, river crossing, forests and twisties under the able guidance of KTM Adventure experts.

The KTM riders took up a challenging ride to Umling La, the highest motorable road in the world, at an altitude of over 19,000 feet. The riders also visited many landmark locations like the Tanglang La, Khardung La, Nubra, Pangong Tso, Tso Morriri.