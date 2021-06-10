Watch KTM 390 Duke Reach 160 kmph in Under 20 Seconds

The KTM 390 Duke needs no introduction. The “orange pocket-rocket” is extremely popular not just here in India but in various other countries as well. Perhaps, the biggest reason behind its popularity is its sheer performance. Its 373cc single-cylinder engine puts out 43 PS of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque that provides phenomenal acceleration and is capable of propelling this naked streetfighter to serious speeds in no time. Don’t believe us? Watch the video below.

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber “Ayush Verma”. We can see in the footage that the KTM 390 Duke is fitted with an aftermarket exhaust that might improve the bike’s performance by a small margin. Apart from that, a much larger aftermarket crash guard has been installed as well. It must add a few kilos to the motorcycle’s overall weight.

To test out the acceleration of the KTM 390 Duke, the rider makes two attempts. In the first one, he manages to achieve 0-60 kmph in 2.95 seconds whereas the motorcycle reaches 100 kmph in just 6.77 seconds. The rider continues to push the bike further and attains 140 kmph that comes in 16.8 seconds after the launch. The top speed achieved in this attempt is 154 kmph. Perhaps, the heading is to blame.

In the second attempt, the rider launches the KTM 390 Duke brilliantly, hence, he reaches the 60 kmph mark in just 2.16 seconds and crosses 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds. The motorcycle achieves 140 kmph in 12.14 seconds and after being pushed more, 160 kmph comes up in 19.09 seconds. Regarding the top speed, the rider continues to keep the throttle wide open and we can see that the 390 Duke attains almost 170 kmph.

Going by these times, it is quite evident that the KTM 390 Duke is indeed a really quick and fast motorcycle. Apart from offering thrilling performance, it also comes equipped with several interesting features such as a fully digital instrument cluster, attractive LED DRLs, a full-LED headlight, a sculpted fuel tank, and more.

In other news, the unofficial bookings of the new KTM RC 390 are currently underway. This suggests that KTM could launch the updated RC 390 in India soon.

