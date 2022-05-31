KTM Conducts KTM Pro-Getaways (Overnighters) in Mumbai and Pune

KTM conducted a KTM Pro-Getaway (Overnighter) in Mumbai and Pune on 28th and 29th May 2022.

KTM Pro-Getaways (Overnighters), which are overnight rides designed exclusively for KTM 250cc+ Duke and RC owners, are aimed at providing a unique experience of tarmac riding and bonding with fellow bikers. These rides are curated and guided by KTM experts who ensure that the rides to these scenic locations are loaded with thrill as well as learning. The routes are curated to comprise 90% tarmac and 10% soft roads, thus elevating the riding experience. Customers who wish to enrol for the Getaways can reach out to their respective dealerships as per the schedule.

The KTM Pro-Getaway in Mumbai and Pune was headed by Rajiv Shah from Gusto Racing – a professional motorcycle racing team and academy. They are the guiding force behind the property and take special care in ensuring that riders of different skillsets can successfully complete the ride. The Pro-Getaway overnight ride began on the early morning of 28th May 2022 from KTM Vashi in Mumbai and KTM Baner in Pune with Maldoli as the destination. During the ride, bike owners also got to experience a hands-on session focusing on essentials like vision, body control, bike controls, and more. In addition, tips on acceleration, braking, sitting position etc. were shared with the riders.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM, which is the most loved European motorcycling brand among biking enthusiasts in India, constantly aims to provide world class pro-biking experiences to every customer. It makes me happy to share that till date, we have encouraged over 10,000 KTM owners who have participated in different KTM Pro-XP Activities. KTM Pro-Getaways are rides tailored for 250cc+ owners of KTM Duke and RC motorcycles and offer plenty of riding, exchange of tips and methods with fellow riders, and interesting learning sessions from experts. With the success of the Pro-Getaway Overnighter in Mumbai and Pune, we plan to replicate more such rides in other cities across the country.”

The KTM Pro-Getaways, a true ‘Pro-Biking’ experience for KTM owners, will be conducted regularly in top cities across the country over the next few months.