Over the years of its existence in India, KTM has become one of the fastest-growing and most popular motorcycle brands in the country. So much so that despite the slowdown in the motorcycle industry, KTM sales in the brand's second home continue to rise.

KTM has recorded a staggering 37% growth in domestic sales in FY2020. The company's market share in India also grew from 4.5% to around 7.3%.

If we talk about KTM’s global sales, in FY2019, the firm sold 2,60,211 units (KTM and Husqvarna combined). In FY2020, KTM sold 2,80,099 units (2,34,449 units of KTM bikes and 45,650 units of Husqvarna bikes). That’s an increase of 7.1%. KTM has also reported that out of its total sales in FY2020, 24% came from India and Indonesia combined. This means that KTM sold around 1,78,181 bikes in these countries.

In FY2020, KTM witnessed quite some growth in India. To ensure it continues to progress in the country, it has solid plans for the FY2021.

Even though the KTM 790 Duke was criticised for its high price, KTM is expected to launch the BS6 version of the Scalpel in India this year. KTM will also launch the new Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 in India. In fact, the launch of the Huskies is just around the corner and if the current COVID-19 situation permits, they will reach KTM showrooms in the coming few weeks.

There have also been speculations about the next-gen KTM RC 390. The unveiling and launch details about the bike are scarce at this moment. In other news, KTM is considering to launch the 890 Duke R in India.

