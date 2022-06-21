KTM Announces 3 Epic Adventure Tours Under KTM Pro-XP Program

KTM has announced three epic adventure tours under the aegis of the KTM Pro-XP program to Spiti, Ladakh and North-East. The first 12D11N KTM Adventure tour to Spiti Valley (July 9-20) is already sold out. The second adventure tour to Ladakh – The Land of the High Passes (August 20-Sep 3) is open for booking. For KTM Adventure owners, this tour is another exclusive opportunity to hone their riding skills to the pro-level.

The riders will make the journey to the breathtaking Ladakh, riding across multiple terrains like sand dunes, dry riverbeds, gravel, slush, forest areas etc. Riders will cover an average distance of 1200 kms over 14D13N.

As part of the tour, riders will also get to learn professional riding techniques from the experts at the high-altitude KTM adventure academy. Riders will have the opportunity to ride at 17k+ feet altitude through sites like Khardung La, Tanglangla and an uncharted adventurous route from Pangong Tso to Tso Morri, Siachen glacier to erect the Indian Tricolor.

Covering the most iconic locations of Ladakh, the tour is set to the flag-off from Manali and covers Jispa; Sarchu; Tanglang La; Leh; Nubra Valley; Pangong Tso; Hanle; Tso Moriri; Tsokar.

Riders will get to visit several famous places, offering unique experiences during the tour, which include: Rohtang Tunnel; Zanskar Valley; Singo La; Baralacha Pass; Lachung La; Nubra Valley; Daulat Beg Oldi; 250-year-old Insta Monastery; Karzok village.