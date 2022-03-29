KTM Adventure Trail Conducted in Mumbai

KTM conducted the KTM Adventure Trails in Mumbai.

KTM Adventure Trails are aimed at introducing the owners to adventure biking by taking them on single-day rides exploring exciting trails. These nature trails have been carefully selected and curated by KTM Experts to provide a wholesome riding experience and to impart basic riding techniques for navigating terrains of different kinds.

The Adventure Trails are curated in a way that within the vicinity of their cities, riders discover hidden paths that they have never seen before. They also help in familiarizing the riders with the capabilities of their KTM Adventure bikes and their versatility both on and off the road. KTM Adventure Trails are organised exclusively for KTM Adventure owners and customers who wish to enrol can reach out to their respective dealerships as per the schedule.

KTM Adventure Trails are led by KTM Experts who are accomplished off-road & multi-terrain specialists. They are the guiding force behind this property and take special care in ensuring that riders of different skill sets are able to successfully navigate the trails. The Adventure Trail in Mumbai began from KTM Vashi to Karjat. The ride was accompanied by KTM Expert Rider Varad More along with Sangram Devekar.

During the course of the day ride, the owners get to experience a hands-on session focusing on crucial off-roading essentials like vision, body control, bike controls, etc. An explanation and demonstration of the tech features in the Adventure bikes like the MTC, Off-road ABS, Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+, etc. enrich the day with loads of learning and trail riding fun.