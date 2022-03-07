KTM Adventure Academy Conducted in Mumbai for KTM ADV Owners

KTM Adventure Academy was conducted in Mumbai on 6 March for all KTM ADV owners.

KTM Adventure Academy is aimed at impacting crucial trail riding & off-roading skills to the owners of the KTM Adventure range. The closed-circuit program is specially designed under the guidance of KTM International Athletes and is anchored by KTM’s Master Trainers. The participants were awarded a Bronze Level certification for clearing the single day training program.

This edition of the Adventure Academy was conducted at the training ground Pro-Dirt Adventure near Mumbai. The event, aimed at delivering an exciting, premium, and pro-biking experience was met with an overwhelming response. The program was attended by KTM Adventure customers from Mumbai, who went through multiple drills to sharpen their off roading skills and discover the adventurer in them, all under the guidance of KTM Master Trainer – Varad More along with Sangram Devekar and his team of experts.

KTM Adventure Academy is conceptualized with the purpose of spreading the culture of Adventure riding amongst the Indian riding community. The event promises to engage experienced riders with some of the best off-roading drills & rides while beginner riders get an opportunity to make their first move towards developing their skills off tarmac. At the event in Mumbai, customers were trained on the theory of bike setup & controls, bike lifting, postures, long distance tour planning and improved their ride skills through multiple drills like slalom, hill recovery, figure of 8, power turns, etc.

Since its entry into India in 2012, KTM has grown its presence to over 365 cities & 460 stores. KTM has built a strong customer base of over 3.1 lac biking enthusiasts in this short period of time making India the largest global market for KTM.