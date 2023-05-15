KTM 390 Adventure Now With Adjustable Suspension & Spoke Wheels

KTM 390 Adventure has been updated for MY2023 in India. The highly popular and capable single-cylinder ADV now comes with adjustable suspension and spoke wheels.

The WP APEX suspension hardware is fully adjustable for compression, rebound and preload. This achieves that rare chemistry of tactile grip with the road and confidence-inspiring efficiency for the dirt. Damping at the front USD forks is of 30 clicks each for compression and rebound. The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for a rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability. This enables the rider to customize their ride quality, handling, and comfort as per their individual preferences and laden weight.

The bike now has tough yet light spoked wheels (19” front and 17” rear) with black anodized aluminium rims. So, unplanned meetings with roots and stones out on the trail will not bring the journey to a swift halt.

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure has been launched at Rs 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The earlier model along with the recently introduced 390 Adventure X will be on sale too.