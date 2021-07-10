India-Made KRIDN E-Bike Challenges Chinese Companies in Africa

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, One Electric, has launched its KRIDN electric motorcycle in Africa. Designed to handle tough road conditions, heavy loading and high temperatures, this E2W will challenge electric vehicles from Chinese companies that dominate such markets.

The deliveries and registration of KRIDN (which means “To Play” in Sanskrit) have begun in Kenya. One Electric is also preparing to enter 4 more African countries soon. Once that’s achieved, it is also aiming to export its product to the European and South American markets next year.

Commenting on the occasion, Gaurav Uppal, CEO, One Electric, said:

We are proud to share that our Made in India ‘KRIDN’ E motorcycle is now making waves globally. We have designed ‘KRIDN’ for tough road conditions, heavy loading and high temperatures, which answers the needs of African, Indian and South American markets. We are probably the first Indian EV (2W) company, to design, build, manufacture and export our EVs to Africa, challenging the Chinese companies dominance. The robust structure, comfortable seats, metal body and high power/speed is exactly what replaces the stock petrol motorcycles. In Africa, motorcycles are a very important part of the transport system and we are striving to become a serious player in that market.

The One Electric KRIDN has a 3 kWh lithium battery that is capable of providing a max range of 80 km when ridden in Normal Mode and over 110 km when being used in the Eco Mode. The electric motor produces 5.5 kW of peak power that’s sufficient to take this electric motorcycle from 0 to 60 kmph in 8 seconds and achieve a top speed of 95 kmph.

As for the hardware, the KRIDN has disc brakes on both ends and features a conventional suspension setup. The electric motorcycle comes with alloy wheels that are fitted with tubeless tyres. The odometer on the E2W is digital and customers can also get the GPS/App connect feature as extra optional.