All-New 5th-Gen Kia Sportage SUV Makes Global Debut

The new Kia Sportage has made its global debut. The 5th-gen of the SUV is built on a new architecture and has a design that is inspired by nature. The new vehicle also promises to provide class-leading interior space and has highly advanced safety features.

The front fascia of the new Kia Sportage flaunts a wide black grille that is similar to what we have seen on the Kia Seltos. The new SUV also has boomerang-shaped LED DRLs that enhances the overall front look of the vehicle. Apart from that, the Matrix LED headlamps are also present. One of the key elements of the new Sportage’s side profile is the alloy wheels. They will be available in 7 designs, colours, sizes, and finishes.

The new Kia Sportage measures 4660mm long and 1865mm wide. It has a height of 1660mm and a wheelbase of 2755mm. These dimensions have resulted in the new SUV offering class-leading leg- and headroom as well as luggage capacity. One of the key features inside the cabin of the new Sportage is the beautifully sculpted integrated curved display with a thin touchscreen pad and finely detailed air vents.

The 5th-gen Kia Sportage will be offered in multiple engine options. There will be a 1.6L 4-cylinder TGDi motor producing 180 PS and 264 Nm. This motor will be available in two transmission options - 7-speed DCT and 6-speed MT. Kia will also provide a 2.0L diesel engine with VGT capable of giving an output of 186 PS and 416 Nm. The gearbox here will be an 8-speed automatic transmission. The new SUV will also be offered in hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. More details in this regard will be disclosed in the future.

In terms of safety, the new Kia Sportage will be equipped with high-end features such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), and whatnot.