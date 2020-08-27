Kia Sonet GT Line Spied Inside-Out at Dealership Stockyard

Despite many great cars set to be showcased or launched in 2020, one car in particular has really caught the fancy of the Indian public - the upcoming Kia Sonet. Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, the sub-4 metre Kia Sonet will become the brand’s cheapest offering to date and if the Kia Seltos' success is anything to go by, eventually one of the most popular too. As a result, many keen enthusiasts have been on the lookout for spy shot opportunities of the car before its official launch. In a new set of pictures, courtesy of the Kia Sonet Club India on Facebook, new shots of the Kia Sonet GT Line show the exterior and interior of the car standing at a dealership stockyard.

The car, in question, is the GT Line version of the Kia Sonet and is finished in a colour scheme called Beige Gold. In the picture, the bold design and modern characteristics helps the new Kia Sonet look quite distinctive. At the front, the Kia Sonet has been designed in-line with the company’s signature design language yet takes heavy inspiration from Indian culture. The Signature Tiger Nose grille gets red inserts inspired by Indian stepwells and a bezel inspired by an elephant’s tusks, giving you an example of how the Sonet’s unique design came about. Other highlights include a heartbeat LED DRL pattern, 16-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels, wrap-around rear windshield, LED heartbeat-styled tail lamps with a one-piece look and ice cube-style LED fog lamps.

As well-designed as it is outside, the Kia Sonet gets an equally eye-catching cabin. Highlights include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, UVO connected car apps with 57 connected features, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7-speak Bose sound system.

While the Kia Sonet has a lot of features with two trim levels to choose from, the engine and transmission options are also pretty vast. You get three engine options to choose and a total of four transmission options to choose from. The engine options include a 1.2-litre NA petrol making 82bhp/115Nm, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol making 119bhp/172Nm and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel making 99bhp/240Nm. Whereas the transmission options include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed clutchless-manual, 6-speed auto and a 7-speed DCT.

Source - Kia Sonet Club India

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.