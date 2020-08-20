The upcoming Kia Sonet compact SUV has managed to garner a lot of interest among the car buyers even before the launch. Kia Sonet is the South Korean brand's third offering in the domestic market after the much successful Seltos mid-size SUV and Carnival premium MPV. The new SUV is aimed at the growing number of buyers looking to buy compact SUVs, an affordable sub-4 metre segment with tall body to tackle Indian roads.

Interestingly, the Kia Sonet will get most of its features and mechanicals borrowed from the bigger and expensive elder sibling Seltos SUV, including the diesel engine option. While the Kia Sonet will get 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines as opposed to 1.5-litre and 1.4-litre turbo units of Seltos, the diesel engine will be same 1.5-litre unit.

Not just the engine size, but the power output will be same as well, and will be rated at 115 hp, making it the most powerful compact SUV in its segment as far as diesel engine is concerned. There will be a lower spec 1.5-litre engine as well with 100 hp output, the one powering the Hyundai Venue as well.

This higher-speced engine will be mated only to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, unlike the other rivals which are mostly offering AMT gearbox as a form of two-pedal technology. Case in point, Hyundai Venue gets a DCT gearbox only with the 1.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine.

The regular speced 100 hp 1.5-litre diesel unit will get a 6-speed manual gearbox on the other hand. The petrol motors will get a manual, brand's unique iMT gearbox and a 7-speed DCT gearbox based on the engine type.

Apart from the engine, Kia Sonet is borrowing the largest-in-segment 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system from the Seltos, that gets company's connected technology UVO with 57 features. Few other features include ventilated seats, wireless charging, BOSE surround sound system, among others.

Also Read: Upcoming all-new Kia Sonet pre-bookings begin from today, 20 August

The Kia Sonet was unveiled on August 7 globally and the pre-bookings have already started at INR 25,000. The launch is expected to take place in the coming weeks as the company will try to cash on the raised buyer's sentiments during the festive season.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.