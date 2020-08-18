All-new Kia Sonet brochure leaked ahead of launch next month

The all-new Kia Sonet made its global debut earlier this month. The new sub-4-metre vehicle has ignited a spark of excitement among the audience primarily because of its attractive design and a long list of features. The Kia Sonet is scheduled to be launched in India in September, however, before that happens, its official brochure has been leaked highlighting the compact SUV’s key features and technical specifications.

The Kia Sonet brochure talks about the new car’s welcoming interior. Even after being a compact SUV, the Sonet is said to have quite a spacious cabin. The black theme ensures that the sportiness that you will find on the exterior is maintained inside the car as well. Several interior features such as the 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation, premium 7-speaker sound system with LED mood lights, smart pure air purifier with virus protection, ventilated seats, wireless charging for smartphones, 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster have been listed on the brochure.

The Kia Sonet brochure also shares the exterior features of the new compact SUV. The Sonet has already won many hearts with its bold and muscular design and striking looks at its global debut. Some of the key exterior elements of the Kia Sonet include:

Kia signature tiger-nose grille

Crown jewel LED headlamps with LED DRLs

Heartbeat LED taillamps

Electric sunroof

Crystal cut alloy wheels

Dual muffler design at the rear

The Kia Sonet has 3 engine options. The 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine will be available in two states of tune. There will be an option of going with either the 100 PS/240 Nm and 6-speed MT variant or the 115 PS/250 Nm and 6-speed advanced AT trim. Moving on, the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is capable of producing 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, it has either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. The last engine option is the 1.2-litre petrol unit with 83 PS/115 Nm on tap mated to a 5-speed MT.

When launched, the Kia Sonet is surely going to stir the compact SUV segment in the country. It will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite.

Considering the tremendous success of the Kia Seltos, we would not be surprised if the Sonet breaks some records in the domestic market. As for the pricing, the Kia Sonet is expected to have a starting price of INR 6.5 lakh* which could go all the way up to INR 14 lakh* for the range-topping variant.

*Ex-showroom