Kia Sonet Electric SUV Rendered; Here's How the Tata Nexon EV-Rival Could Look Like

The Kia Sonet is the latest talk in the Indian automotive market. After becoming the fastest manufacturer to cross 1 lakh sales mark in India, Kia’s next stab would be at the compact SUV segment with the Sonet. The car premiered a few days back and is set to arrive in the market later this year. As the electric vehicle is soon expected to become the new norm, our in house designer SRK has rendered an electric iteration of the car. In the domestic market, the ICE Kia Sonet takes on offerings like the Hyundai Venue; and other models like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Ford EcoSport. However, only one of them, the Tata Nexon has an electric iteration. Hence, the Kia Sonet EV would be the first rival for the Tata Nexon EV.

For its electric iteration, the car takes design cues from the Niro EV that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It retains a majority of the elements except for a few changes to match up the visuals of an electrified Kia car. A few of these changes come in the form of a set of new wheels, electric-blue highlight on the side cladding, scuff plate, and wheel hubs. The front radiator grille is tweaked with a new unit that now houses the charging port. Furthermore, the grille now ditches the stepwell-inspired pattern for electric-blue lines.

Speaking of the powertrain options, while we do not have much to go on, Kia is most likely to equip the car with the same unit that will power the Venue EV. This means we could expect a high-voltage setup with a battery capacity in the range of 30 kWh. The driving range would be over 300 kilometres to put the Sonet EV as a direct rival to the Nexon EV.T he Kia Sonet EV can become the brand's first Electric Car in the country, although there have been reports of Kia launching the Seltos EV soon. Pricing can be around INR 12 Lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base version.

Source: IndianAuto.com

Also Read: 2021 Kia Stonic Upgraded With New Styling, Features And Powertrains

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.