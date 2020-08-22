Kia Sonet TVC Highlights Some Of Its Important Features

Kia has recently revealed its third product for the Indian market, the Sonet. The all-new sub-4-meter compact-SUV is scheduled to launch in the Indian market by next month, and once launched, it’ll rival the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300. The automaker has recently released a TVC video of the upcoming Sonet. This video has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Kia Motors India. The video starts by showing a young man picking up his friend at night in the Kia Sonet and then going out for a spin. In the video, the young guy drives the Sonet in a very spirited manner.

The video mainly highlights the wild and aggressive looks of the Sonet. It also shows some premium features that the all-new Kia SUV will offer like the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully-digital instrument console, premium Bose sound system, electric sunroof and much more. After that, one can see the car entering the woods and going through a water crossing, which clearly shows that the upcoming Kia Sonet is capable of tackling the unpaved roads.

The South-Korean carmaker has already started accepting the booking of the Sonet. The carmaker received a total of 6,325 bookings for the compact-SUV on the first day itself. One can book the Sonet against a token amount of INR 25,000.

The Sonet is based on the Hyundai Venue's platform. It shares a lot of commonalities with its Korean sibling. It’ll be offered in two different trim levels Tech Line and GT Line. The petrol variants of the Sonet will come with two engine options- 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. The former puts out 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque, while the latter produces power and torque output 120 PS and 172 Nm, respectively.

Also Read - Upcoming Kia Sonet Compact SUV to Get Same 1.5-Litre Diesel Engine as Seltos

The diesel variants, on the other hand, will derive power from a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which will be offered in two states of tune - 100 PS/ 115 PS and 240 Nm/ 250 Nm. The former will get a fixed geometry turbocharger, while the latter will come with a variable geometry turbocharger.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.