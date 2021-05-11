How About A Kia Sonet 'Dark Edition' With Black Satin Wrap?

The Kia Sonet is the most affordable car in its automaker's stable. It was introduced in India last year and quickly became popular among buyers because of its aggressive looks and feature-loaded cabin. In the sub-4-meter SUV space, it rivals the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra XUV300. The Kia Sonet is so popular among the buyers in India that there is a waiting period for the SUV that stretches to many weeks. Even car enthusiasts around India have started customizing the Sonet to make it look more eye-catching. Here’s one such modified Kia Sonet, which has been given a satin black wrap to make it looks quite magnificent.

The Kia Sonet you see here is the top-spec GT Line variant of the car. Many of you may know that the Sonet GT Line gets a different front grille and bumper as compared to Tech line trims. Meanwhile, the mod job on this vehicle has been done by Kirthi Car, who is a Bengaluru-based customizer. This satin black wrap has completely changed the look of the SUV. It now looks bolder and sportier than the regular version. The customiser has gone for an all-black treatment with full chrome delete.

Moreover, the silver portion on the lower part of the bumper also features the same black colour treatment. On the side, the stock wheels have been replaced by aftermarket piano black units. Other than this, no customization has been made on the SUV. A person should know that changing the original paint of the car is illegal but a wrap is perhaps a nice way to give the car a new appearance without touching the paint.

Speaking of the Kia Sonet, well, it has been a runaway success. In fact, it won't be wrong to say that this subcompact SUV has given the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue a run for their money. It comes loaded with features like a 10.25 touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ventilated seats, connected car techs, an electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic AC, automatic climate control and so on. It derives power from a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.5-litre turbo diesel mill and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, depending on what variant you pick. It gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

