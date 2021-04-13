Mahindra XUV300 7-seater Coming Next Year As XUV400

Mahindra XUV300 is the brand’s sub-4m compact-SUV that takes on the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and more. The XUV300 is based on the underpinnings of SsangYong Tivoli, but it was chopped off to fit under the sub-4m length barrier. Since the Tivoli is also offered in a 7-seat avatar, the same suite was expected to be followed with the Mahindra XUV300 as well. Team IAB reported the launch timeline of the 7-seat XUV300 back in 2019 when it was codenamed as S204. The 7-seat rendition of the XUV300 is slated to go on sale in the Indian market by sometime next year. Moreover, the brand has recently filed a trademark registration for the name – XUV400, which is likely to be the market name for the 7-seater XUV300.

The Mahindra XUV400 is destined to don the same front-end as the XUV300. However, Mahindra will revise it for a distinctive appeal. The Indian UV giant has earlier followed this approach with the TUV300 and TUV300 Plus. On the sides, the Mahindra XUV300 will look more proportionate than the short-tail XUV300. The overall increment in the length will come from the extended rear overhang. The Mahindra XUV400 will utilise the increased cabin space for an extra row of seats, unlike the SsangYong Tivoli XLV. Also, expect Mahindra to offer a different design of alloy wheels for the new 7-seater compact-SUV. Around the rear, the changes will include a redesigned fascia with the use of a resculpted bumper and a new boot lid.

On the inside, the Mahindra XUV400 will feature a similar dashboard as the XUV300. A different colour scheme, however, is likely to be on the cards. The added third-row will increase the practicality, but it will reduce the boot space, which is already negligible on the XUV300. The XUV300 comes loaded to the gills, and in its 7-seat avatar, it will come with a few extra features. The list is likely to see the addition of third-row AC vents, functional roof rails and more. As of now, the XUV300’s equipment list includes two-zone climate control, steering modes, touchscreen infotainment unit, steering-mounted controls for audio and cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and more.

Talking of the powertrain, engine options on the Mahindra XUV400 will include a 1.5L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5L oil burner. The former will produce a peak power output of 161 Hp, while the latter will develop 121 Hp. The gearbox options will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AMT.