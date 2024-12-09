Rolls-Royce and Dump Truck Crash: Accident or Publicity Stunt?

A bizarre crash involving a pink Rolls-Royce and a dump truck in Guangzhou, China, has ignited debate across social media. The driver of the luxury sedan, a woman referred to as “Zhu” in local media, found herself at the center of accusations, with many claiming the accident was staged for online fame.

The incident occurred when the dump truck made an unexpected turn, colliding with Zhu’s custom Rolls-Royce. The luxury sedan suffered significant front-end damage, including a deformed grille, broken headlight, and a ripped-off bumper. Despite the insurance company offering compensation, Zhu declined, opting to pay for the repairs herself. The cost of repairs remains undisclosed, but the Rolls-Royce is valued at approximately 6 million yuan (around $830,000).

Photos of Zhu posing and taking selfies at the crash site quickly went viral, sparking accusations that she orchestrated the accident to boost her social media following. Her followers on Douyin skyrocketed to 1.4 million, further fueling speculation. Critics even claimed Zhu had ties to the truck driver, though she denied these allegations.

Zhu addressed the backlash, emphasizing that her three children were in the car during the crash, making a staged accident impossible. She also refuted claims of a prior connection with the truck driver, dismissing rumors based on an old photo.

While police investigations confirmed that the truck driver was fully responsible for the accident, the incident has continued to divide opinions. Whether coincidence or controversy, the crash has undoubtedly placed Zhu and her pink Rolls-Royce in the spotlight.

