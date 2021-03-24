Kia Seltos Petrol More Popular Than Diesel; New Updates Coming Soon

It's been over a year and a half since Kia launched the Seltos in India. The Seltos has been an instrumental product for Kia in India as it has helped them gain a strong foothold here. The Seltos has consistently been right up there, along with the Hyundai Creta, in top-10 best selling SUVs for several months. A look at the sales data from February 2021 reveals that Kia sold 8,305 units of the Seltos last month in the country. Meanwhile, Hyundai managed to sell 12,428 units of the Creta.

Out of 8,305 units of the Kia Seltos sold last month, 5,155 units were petrol variants. That's about 62% of the total monthly sales. While petrol variants of the Seltos are more popular than the diesel ones, interestingly, the reverse is true for the Hyundai Creta. That's particularly surprising given that both SUVs are identical under the skin. Out of 12,428 units of the Creta sold last month, 7,758 units were diesel variants of the Creta. That's just above 60% of the total sales of the Creta for February 2021.

Also Read : 3 Out of 5 Hyundai Creta C-SUVs Feature a Diesel Heart

Although the Seltos still remains a very competent package, the competition has been growing larger and stronger. The upcoming Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are going to make the competition even more fierce. Kia have thus announced a new update that will be rolled on to the Seltos by late-April. While the Seltos is already very well packed with features - some even segment-firsts - it has been missing a very sought-after feature and that's a panoramic sunroof.

This lack was further highlighted when Hyundai launched the second-gen Creta with a panoramic sunroof right from the start. So a major highlight of this upcoming update will perhaps be the addition of a panoramic sunroof on higher-spec trims of the Seltos. Additionally, as part of the features update, Kia will also roll out their brand new logo on the Seltos as it becomes the first Kia product in India to boast this new logo. It will eventually follow on the Kia Sonet as well.

There could be more feature additions or deletions in some variants. However, it will remain mechanically unchanged under the hood. That means it will continue to be offered with three engine options - a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine;a 140hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit; and a 115hp, 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor. The Kia Seltos currently retails between INR 9.89 lakh and INR 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Prices are likely to be increased marginally with the addition of new features.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.