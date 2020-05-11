Kia Mohave Gravity launched in S. Korea, priced from INR 34 lakh - IAB Report

Just a day after introducing the Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy and Hyundai Palisade VIP, Hyundai Motor Group launched the Kia Mohave Gravity in S. Korea. Like the new Hyundai SUVs, the new Kia SUV is aimed at providing a more upmarket exterior and interior.

The Kia Mohave Gravity flaunts a distinctive black radiator grille inspired by arrowheads and unique 20-inch alloy wheels in a six-spoke design that embodies snowflake crystals and black finish. The interior is also more sophisticated. The steering wheel, the centre console, the first- and second-row door armrests and the door trim are coated with Alcantara. The mood light is not only on the passenger-side dashboard but also on the front door panels.

Kia offers the Mohave Gravity in 5-seat, 6-seat and 7-seat seating layouts. In addition to releasing the new range-topping Gravity grade of the Mohave, Kia has upgraded the existing grades of the Mohave. All the grades of the now feature cup holders in the second row in the 6-seat version and bigger headrests.

The Kia Mohave Gravity employs the familiar Euro 6 3.0-litre S2 turbocharged V6 diesel engine that produces 260 PS at 3,800 rpm and 57.1 kg.m (559.96 Nm) of torque at 1,500-3,000 rpm. An 8-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system are standard.

The prices of the Kia Mohave Gravity start at KRW 5,54,70,000 or INR 34,33,620.73.

Kia Mohave Gravity - Prices

Mohave Gravity 5-seat - KRW 5,54,70,000 (INR 34,33,620.73)

Mohave Gravity 6-seat - KRW 5,65,20,000 (INR 34,98,616.26)

Mohave Gravity 7-seat - KRW 5,61,20,000 (INR 34,73,856.06)

