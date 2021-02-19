Kia has taken the wraps off their new flagship sedan - the Kia K8. Essentially a replacement for the Kia K7 (also known as the Cadenza in some markets), the K8 boasts of the brand's new logo and a striking new design language. Yes, the K8 is the first global model to debut the new Kia logo. As for its design, Kia says that it has taken inspiration from 'yachts' sailing across calm waters.

And design is what really stands out for the new Kia K8. Kia's new flagship sedan looks striking from every angle, particularly at its face. The K8 debuts Kia's new interpretation of their signature Tiger nose grille. The new grille boasts of a frameless diamond-lattice design that's grafted within the front bumper. The diamond-lattice design motif has also been used on bumper and it looks very unique and stylish. The sleek headlamps and the standalone turn indicators also stand out.

The rear end of the sedan has been designed as strikingly as the front end. A slim LED tail light runs across the width of the sharply styled boot lid, ending in a Y-shape at either ends. Measuring more than five meters in length, the K8 has a beautifully sloping roofline that meets the boot lid at the rear in the most elegant way. Overall, the clean sheet metal work on the K8 gives it a very upmarket feel. The bonnet is, however, quite aggressively designed for a very muscular look.

Kia has only revealed the exterior design of the K8 as of yet. The carmaker is yet to reveal pictures of its interiors. Kia has also not revealed any details about the powertrain options. The carmaker has however said that it will have “modern, premium quality interior and dynamic performance”. It is expected that the K8 will be offered with multiple petrol and diesel engine options. Some of them could even be electrified.

More details on the Kia K8 will revealed closer to when it officially goes on sale before the end of the year. Meanwhile, Kia is gearing up for the debut of their first dedicated all-electric vehicle in March this year. Internally codenamed the CV and based on Hyundai Group's new E-GMP architecture, it will be the first of seven dedicated EVs from Kia set to launch by 2027.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.