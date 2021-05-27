Dissatisfied Kia Carnival Buyers Can Now Return The Vehicle In 30 Days

Kia Carnival is one of the more premium MPVs offered in the Indian market. It is known among the buyers for its massive looks and spacious cabin. While the Carnival has received a generation upgrade abroad, back in India, Kia continues to sell the outgoing version, albeit, with a first-of-its-kind scheme. Buyers of this premium MPV are being provided with a ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’. The new scheme allows new Carnival owners to return the vehicle to the automaker within 30 days of purchase if they are dissatisfied with the car. The buyer will get a 95 per cent refund of the total purchase price, including registration and insurance.

The new return policy also includes the fact that the MPV should not have covered more than 1,500km. Moreover, there shouldn’t be any damages or scratches on the vehicle. The person should clear all the pending claims before returning the car, and an owner also needs to hand over the NOC from the financer to the automaker.

Announcing this scheme, Mr Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & CSBO, Kia India says, “Last month, we introduced our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand. The ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ is the first step to bring this purpose to life and is designed to offer a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our customers, prioritizing their peace of mind during these testing times.”

Kia launched the Carnival in our market last year at the Auto Expo 2020. In India, the MPV is offered in three trim levels, namely- Premium, Prestige and Limousine. The MPV derives power from a 2.2-litre diesel engine which develops 200bhp and 440 Nm. Transmission duties are done by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. As per the automaker, they have retailed 6,200 units of the Carnival in India in its first year. In terms of dimensions, the Kia Carnival is 5115 mm long, 1985 mm wide, 1755 tall and has a wheelbase of 3060 mm. It gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec version.