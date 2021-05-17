New-gen Kia Carnival Scores 5-star Rating at A-NCAP - VIDEO

A few years back, Korean automaker, Kia entered the Indian market with the Seltos. The compact SUV quickly became popular among buyers because of its aggressive looks, feature-loaded cabin and aggressive price tag. The SUV has helped Kia establish a strong foothold in the country. After the introduction of Seltos, the local subsidiary of the carmaker introduced Carnival, a premium MPV. However, the Kia Carnival offered in our market is the previous-gen model while in the foreign markets, the automaker has already introduced the more modern fourth-gen version which has bagged a full 5-star score at the Australian NCAP crash test.

The video shows how the fourth-gen Kia Carnival performs at the crash test. One can see the MPV hitting an object coming from the opposite direction. In this test, the front fascia of the MPV absorbed all the shock and the MPV protected the dummy occupants quite well. The crumple zones seem to have performed their job pretty well.

As one can see in the video both driver/passenger and curtain airbags were deployed, and the dummies inside the car were also safe. The shell of the MPV seems to be quite robust. This could be one of the reasons why the side impact did not affect the occupants. The doors of the Kia MPV seem to have soaked all the impact.

Also, the results were no different when a full-width frontal collision test was conducted. The engine bay of the MPV took all the impact and hence, the occupants remained safe. The front bumper and bonnet of the MPV are compliant with pedestrian safety norms and are built in a way to cause minimum damage to the pedestrian in case of an accident. The eight-seater version of the MPV was used in all these tests. In India, the Kia Carnival is positioned above the Toyota Innova Crysta. It is offered in 7, 8 and 9-seater configurations. It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine.