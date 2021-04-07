Kawasaki Versys X-300 Discontinued in India?

India witnessed the arrival of the Kawasaki Versys X-300 on its shores a few years ago. The twin-cylinder adventure tourer was the entry-level model in the Japanese company’s Versys range of motorcycles for the Indian market. However, perhaps, because of its high price tag (INR 4.69 lakh ex-showroom at the time of launch), it couldn’t establish itself in the country as well as Kawasaki thought it would. Now, it seems that the Green Team has no intentions of updating the Versys X-300 to meet the stricter BS6 emission regulations and the motorcycle is likely to be discontinued.

One of the primary reasons behind this speculation is that the Kawasaki Versys X-300 can nowhere be found on the company’s official Indian website. It has been removed. Now, under the Versys category, we only have the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the litre-class Versys 1000; both of them are BS6 models. This suggests that the Versys X-300 could have been discontinued and chances of its return in BS6 avatar are slim. It is to be noted that Kawasaki India hasn’t made any announcement on this matter as of now.

The Kawasaki Versys X-300 used to draw power from a 296cc parallel-twin engine. It was a liquid-cooled motor equipped with 4 valves and DOHC. It was capable of delivering 40PS of maximum power at 11,500rpm and 25.7Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. The motorcycle had a pair of 41mm telescopic forks at the front with 130mm of travel and a Bottom-Link Uni-Trak, gas-charged rear shock with adjustable preload and 148mm travel. The braking duties were handled by a 290mm front and a 220mm rear petal disc with dual-piston callipers.

In other news, the Kawasaki Versys 650 has recently received a price hike that has been enforced from 1 April 2021. Now, the Japanese company is offering an attractive discount on the motorcycle that is valid for a limited period.

