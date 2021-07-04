Kawasaki Versys 650, Versys 1000 Available at INR 30,000 Discount

Are you planning to buy a brand-new Kawasaki Versys 650 or Versys 1000? Perhaps, now would be a good time to speed things up and make the final call because India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) is currently offering a discount of INR 30,000 on both these models for a limited period.

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) took to its social media channels to announce that it is offering a discount of INR 30,000 on the Versys 650 and Versys 1000 motorcycles. The discount can be availed via a new voucher that the company has released. With the help of this voucher, customers will get INR 30,000 off against the ex-showroom prices of both motorcycles. Speaking of prices, the Kawasaki Versys 650 retails at INR 7.08 lakh whereas the Versys 1000 costs INR 11.44 lakh.

The new discount voucher is expected to be valid for a limited period. Although India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has not revealed the exact validity time, the new offer starts on 1 July 2021 and it appears that it will continue until the end of this month.

Apart from the two Versys models, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) is also offering tempting discounts on select other products. For instance, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 are currently on sale for INR 10,000 off.

In other news, the Kawasaki Z900 has been updated for MY2022. The revised model of the litre-class naked motorcycle gets new colourways. Apart from the cosmetic changes, no other alterations have been made to the machine. It’s to be noted that, as of now, the new paint schemes have been introduced in the American market. They might get launched in other countries including India, however, Kawasaki hasn’t released any information in this regard.

