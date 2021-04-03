Kawasaki Versys 650 Available at Attractive Discount After Recent Price Hike

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is the entry-level model in the Japanese two-wheeler giant’s Versys range of motorcycles that is currently on sale in India. The twin-cylinder motorcycle has recently received a price hike and now is available at an attractive discount that is valid for a limited period.

Kawasaki India has recently announced the updated price list that has come into effect from 1 April 2021. Based on this new list, several Kawasaki motorcycles have become costlier and the Versys 650 is one of them. Currently, the middleweight adventure tourer retails at an ex-showroom price of INR 7.08 lakh. However, thanks to the latest offer, customers can save INR 30,000 on the purchase of a brand-new Kawasaki Versys 650.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is available at a discount of INR 30,000. The company has revealed this offer on its social media channels. It is to be noted that this is a limited period offer that is valid from 1 April 2021 to 30 April 2021. For more information regarding this, it is advised to visit your nearest authorised Kawasaki dealership.

Powering the Kawasaki Versys 650 is a 649cc parallel-twin engine that has been tuned to produce 66PS of max power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 61Nm that kicks in at 7,000rpm. The motor comes with a DOHC setup and has 8 valves. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the Kawasaki Versys 650 comes equipped with 17-in alloy wheels, adjustable windscreen, wide handlebar, semi-digital instrument console with gear position indicator, and underbelly exhaust. The suspension system consists of a pair of 41mm USD forks at the front with adjustable preload and rebound, and an offset laydown monoshock at the back with preload adjustability. The braking department is handled by a couple of 300mm rotors up-front and a single 250mm rotor at the rear. The motorcycle weighs 218kg and has a 21L fuel tank.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.