Kawasaki dealerships in India reopen - IAB Report

Kawasaki had temporarily suspended its operations in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After several weeks of closure, the Japanese company’s dealerships in India have now reopened.

On 25 March 2020, a nationwide lockdown was enforced in the country to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. As a result, all non-essential activities were strictly prohibited. As weeks passed, the Indian Govt gave certain relaxations in the lockdown which varied from area to area. On 1 June 2020, the lockdown was lifted from most parts of the country except the containment zones. Specific guidelines have been issued by the Govt which should be followed by the public for everyone’s safety.

Since things are gradually returning to normal and non-essential activities have resumed, Kawasaki dealerships in the country have reopened now. While the working hours for different dealerships located in different cities would vary, all of the sales outlets will comply with the mandatory guidelines issued by the Indian Govt and local authorities.

Kawasaki has already started launching its BS6 models in the country. So far, the company has launched the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650, BS6 Kawasaki W800, BS6 Kawasaki Versys 1000 and BS6 Kawasaki Z650. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has also launched the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. The premium sports tourer is a BS6-compliant model which has replaced the BS4 Kawasaki Ninja 1000.

In other news, the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launch has been affected by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The twin-cylinder motorbike was originally scheduled to be launched in India during September-October 2020. However, because of the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch of the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 might be delayed by two months. This means that the bike may start reaching the dealerships in November-December 2020.