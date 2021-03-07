Kabira KM3000, KM4000 Bookings Cross 6000 in 4 Days

Goa-based startup Kabira Mobility had introduced two high-performance electric motorcycles in the Indian market last month - the Kabira KM3000 and Kabira KM4000. The company has now announced that it has received over 6000 bookings for its e-bikes in just 4 days since the launch.

Kabira Mobility says that it has received a tremendous response for its KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles. Within 4 days of their launch, the company has registered over 6000 bookings from Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The pre-bookings for the KM3000 and KM4000 had begun on 25 Feb 2021 and were closed by 28 Feb 2021 as the total bookings had crossed the first batch production capacity. The pre-bookings dates for the second batch will be announced soon.

Speaking about the tremendous response that the Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles have received, Mr Jaibir Siwach, CEO, Kabira Mobility, said:

Both bikes have received an overwhelming response, we are working closely with our component suppliers & partners to ensure timely delivery but without compromising on the quality. The number of bookings we got within 4 days proves that as a nation we are cautious about protecting our environment and adopting green mobility solutions. So, as an automotive manufacturer, the onus is on us to provide best in class product with a cost check as well.

The fully-faired Kabira KM3000, Kawasaki Ninja 300 lookalike, uses a 3000W motor that produces a peak power of 6000W. The 4kWh Li-ion battery pack is certified as fireproof, waterproof, and shockproof. The electric motorcycle has a max range of up to 120km in Eco mode, 95km in City, and 60km in Sports mode. It can achieve a top speed of 100km/h. The Kabira KM3000 has been priced at INR 1,26,900*.

The new Kabira KM4000 is a naked streetfighter that reminds us of the old Yamaha FZ-S from the front whereas the side profile, especially the shape of the fuel tank, and the tail lamp are quite identical to the Kawasaki Z1000’s. The electric motorcycle has a 4.4kWh Li-ion battery pack which promises to provide a max range of 90km, 110km, and 150km when being ridden in the Sports, City, and Eco mode respectively. The 5000W motor generates a peak power of 8000W and is capable of taking the naked electric motorcycle from 0-40km/h in just 3.1 seconds. The top speed is 120km/h. The Kabira KM4000 retails at INR 1,36,990*.

*Ex-showroom, Goa