Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition Brings 1941 Heritage to India

Jeep India has launched the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition, a tribute to its 1941 military roots. Limited to just 30 units across India, this exclusive edition pays homage to the original Willys with modern off-road flair.

Dressed in a military-inspired ‘41 Green—a colour debuting with this model—the SUV features a distinctive 1941 hood decal, highlighting its wartime legacy. Based on the Rubicon variant, it also packs premium features like powered side steps, front & rear dash cams, grab handles, and all-weather floor mats.

An optional accessory kit includes a Sunrider roof, integrated side ladder, and roof carrier, enhancing its adventure-ready appeal.

Offered at a ₹1.51 lakh premium, the Willys ‘41 edition is a collector’s dream for off-road enthusiasts. The accessories pack is priced at ₹4.56 lakh and is available exclusively with this edition.