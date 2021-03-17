Jeep Wrangler Now Locally Made in India; Prices Fall By Over INR 10 Lakh

Jeep has finally launched the locally assembled Wrangler in India today. Prices for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited variant start from INR 53.90 lakh*, which is a whole INR 10 lakh more affordable than before. The top-spec Wrangler Rubicon variant has been priced at INR 57.90 lakh*. The Jeep Wrangler will now be imported as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and assembled locally at Jeep's Ranajangaon facility, instead of coming in as full import (CBU). Jeep's Ranajangoan facility is also where the American carmaker produces the Compass SUV. Here's a look at how the new prices compare to the old one.

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Unlimited INR 63.94 lakh INR 53.90 lakh INR 10.04 lakh Rubicon INR 68.94 lakh INR 57.90 lakh INR 11.04 lakh

Both variants of the Jeep Wrangler get the ‘80th Anniversary Edition’ badging and there's also a new 'Made-in-India' badge on the tailgate long with the Indian flag. The three-door version of the Wrangler, however, is not offered in India. Both variants of the Wrangler come with the option of five colors - white, black, grey, granite, and red. One of the most unique features about the Wrangler is that it comes with removable doors and frames. The made-in-India Jeep Wrangler remains absolutely unchanged in terms of design. The no-nonsense design theme still looks the part.

On the outside, the LED headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, and aluminum alloy wheels with all-terrain tires (17-inch Rubicon and 18-inch for Unlimited) do stand out. On the inside, the Wrangler comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto headlamps, premium leather finish on the dashboard, ambient lighting, steering-mounted controls with voice command, and an auto-dimming IRVM. Safety features on board the SUV include four airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, and front and rear parking sensors with a camera.

Under the hood, the Wrangler continues to be powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 265hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine continues to come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. In fact, this engine is now being manufactured in India at the Ranjangaon facility. Power is obviously sent to all four wheels via a four-wheel drive setup along with a two-speed transfer case and a low-range gearbox. The Wrangler Rubicon variant exclusively comes equipped with front and rear locking differentials, Offroad+ mode (this allows you to adjust throttle response, transmission shift point and traction control), and even an electronic sway bar disconnect for better wheel articulation.

This also allows you to shift from 2WD to 4WD on the go, as long as the SUV is below 70kph. The Rubicon also gets a 4:1 low-range gearbox ratio and a higher crawl ratio of 77:1. Meanwhile, the Unlimited variant gets a 2.72:1 low-range gearbox ratio and its crawl ratio is 44:1. The Rubicon also has higher ground clearance at 217mm (214mm for Unlimited). The Wrangler rivals other hardcore off-roaders like the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon (INR 1.62 Crore to INR 2.42 Crore)* and the Land Rover Defender (INR 73.98 lakh to INR 1.08 crore)* in the Indian market, but is significantly more affordable than both of them.

*Ex-showroom price, India