Exclusive: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to be launched in March, priced around INR 72 lakh

FCA will kickstart 2020 in India with the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. IndianAutosBlog.com can confirm that the company plans to launch the new SUV in the country in March and price it around INR 72 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rubicon is the range-topping trim of the Jeep Wrangler and packs the most bells and whistles when it comes to off-roading. It is manufactured in 3-door and 5-door versions, but only the latter will be offered in India.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon boasts next-gen Dana front and rear heavy-duty axles, enhanced off-road rock rails and the Rock-Track NV241 two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio. Moreover, the standard equipment includes 33-inch BF Goodrich KM All-Terrain tyres electric front and rear locking differentials and a disconnecting front sway bar as well.

Developed for some serious off-roading, the Rubicon trim offers better clearances too. In the 5-door version destined for our market, the approach angle, breakover angle and departure angle measure 43.9 degrees, 22.6 degrees and 37 degrees respectively. The ground clearance is 10.8 inches (274.32 mm). Check out the table below to understand the comparison with the Sport and Sahara lower trims.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is made with a 3.6-litre naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine (285 HP/353 Nm) linked to a 6-speed manual transmission, a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (270 HP/400 Nm) paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel engine (260 HP/599 Nm) matched with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

IndianAutosBlog.com can confirm that there’s still no plan to offer the Jeep Wrangler with the 3.6-litre diesel engine in India. So, the Rubicon trim would be launched with the 2.0-litre petrol engine (and the 8-speed automatic transmission). For our market, the maximum power of this engine has been detuned to 268 HP, but the maximum torque is the same - 400 Nm.