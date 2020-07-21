Limited-Edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launching Soon!

Jeep India is gearing up to launch a new special-edition model of the Jeep Compass, called the Night Eagle. Currently, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available as a limited-run special-model in countries like Brazil and UK. With its launch in India, the company points out that the Jeep Compass Night Eagle will become the first-ever Global special-edition of the Jeep Compass. With added design touches, the Night Eagle is based on the Jeep Compass Longitude Plus trim.

In terms of styling, the new Night Eagle additions will add a blacked-out model to the range. Customers will only be offered a black colour scheme for the exterior paint, with black detailing on the grille, window line and the badges. In addition to this, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle will get a set of 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels as well. Inside, you guess it, the blacked-out theme continues. Along with black details around the infotainment system and AC vents, the Night Eagle model will also offer special part-leather upholstery to match. In terms of features, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle will get similar levels of tech as the variant it's based on. Highlights include a 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uconnect software, keyless-entry-and-go, dual-zone AC controls, Xenon projector headlamps and hill-start assist.

In terms of performance, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle will get two engine options to choose from. The first is a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol making 163bhp and 250Nm of torque. The second option is the widely-used 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel units making 173bhp and 350Nm of torque. Both engines come paired to a 6-speed MT as standard, while the petrol automatic models get a 7-speed DCT and diesel automatic models offer a 9-speed torque converter. A tried-and-tested four-wheel drive system is also available on offer with the Compass, but is only offered in certain trims.

In terms of pricing, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle will certainly demand a premium over its respective base trim. However, the premium would not be worlds apart from the Longitude Plus version of the standard Jeep Compass. While Jeep reinvigorates interests in the current-generation Jeep Compass, the company is also at work preparing for launch of the new 2021 Jeep Compass facelift as well.

Image Source: IndianAuto