Jeep Compass Visualized In a More Rugged Format - Looks Badass

The Jeep Compass is the entry-level offering in the US-based automaker’s lineup in India. It is one of the few SUVs currently on sale in the country that can take on some of the toughest terrains. For 2021, the Compass received a mid-life update that gives the SUV a subtly redesigned front-end and added more features to the interior. Today, we have a digital render of the Compass that makes the SUV look totally badass in a hard-core off-road spec avatar.

This modified Jeep Compass render has been uploaded by modz_own_country on Instagram. The first thing you will notice is that this Compass rides much taller than the stock model. The SUV in the render has been fitted with a lift kit, and the stock wheels have been replaced with a set of graphite black alloys and much bigger off-road tyres. The rest of the body remains fairly stock except for the addition of new side steps for easy ingress and egress and a lightbar on the roof. The regular Compass already is a very capable off-roader but the added ground clearance of the vehicle in the render means that this Compass will be nigh on impossible to get stuck anywhere.

The artist has not visualized the interior for this modified Jeep Compass. However, one should note that the refreshed model comes with an updated interior that features a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with a 9-speaker Alpine sound system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. It also gets electric seat adjustment for the front passenger, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, ambient footlights, auto-dimming day/night IRVM Rain-sensing wipers, powered tailgate and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Prices for the updated Jeep Compass price range from Rs 16.99 lakh – Rs 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Compass has a choice of a diesel and a petrol engine. The 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel churns out peak power and torque figures of 170 PS/350 Nm and it can be bought with either a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed auto, or a 9-speed auto transmission. The petrol engine option is a 1.4-litre 4-pot turbo unit that makes 161 PS/250 Nm of peak power and torque. It is paired with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic.