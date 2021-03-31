JCB Launches CEV Stage IV Backhoe Loaders in India

JCB is the country’s leading earthmover manufacturer. To upscale its lineup in the Indian market, the brand has launched its new range of CEV Stage IV backhoe loaders in the country. The range comprises of the new 3DX Plus, 3DX Super, 3DX Xtra & 4DX. The new range is targeted to meet a wide range of applications for consumers.

Powering the new range of CEV Stage IV backhoe loaders is the JCB’s 55kW ecoMax diesel engine. The updated CEV Stage IV oil burner uses a Two-Stage EGR system along with a unique combustion system, which eliminates the need for any Diesel Particulate Filter. Also, the engine is tuned to work in high-altitude regions without any deration.

During the launch of new CEV Stage IV backhoe loaders, JCB India CEO and Managing Director, Mr Deepak Shetty, said “JCB has always invested in technology during its four decades of operations in India. This new range of JCB Backhoe Loaders not only conforms to the latest Emission Standards but will provide our customers with increased reliability, enhanced productivity and reduced operating costs enabling them to improve their profitability. The machines have been tested extensively across the country in all possible applications before their launch”.

With the updated powertrain on offer, the JCB backhoe loaders are claimed to be more fuel-efficient with an increment of 7 per cent in the fuel efficiency when used in Eco mode. However, with the incremented fuel efficiency numbers, the engine develops a torque output of 400 Nm. Additionally, there are three excavation modes on offer, namely Eco, Standard, and Plus.

Talking of the hydraulic oil change interval, it is now extended to 4,000 hrs. Other changes include a new digital display for the instrument console, SOS switch, and guide me home lights. The updated range of backhoe loaders also gets JCB’s telematics technology - JCB LiveLink. It aids the vehicle with various applications, like geo-fencing, time-fencing, and location tracking. Through this, consumers can also check the machine’s health, battery condition, fuel level, and various other parameters of their machines via their mobile phones.