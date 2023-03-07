Jawa Yezdi Commemorates International Women’s Day with Multiple Rides

Celebrating the spirit of women riders, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles organized all-women rides for their Kommuniti across various cities in the country, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Guwahati, Pune, and Chennai on March 5th.

The countrywide rides witnessed 150 women riders donning their riding attire on their Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene among women in the less privileged sections of society.

The Delhi edition of the ride was led by popular rally driver Garima Avtar, who was joined by fellow female Jawa Yezdi riders. Across the cities, the rides were flagged off from the Jawa Yezdi dealerships and traversed the main streets and localities of the respective cities. The riders also took stops for sessions on social initiatives and refreshments.

During the ride, the Jawa Yezdi Women Kommuniti conducted a session on menstrual hygiene for women residing in underprivileged areas of their respective cities. Food packets and sanitary napkins were also distributed by the riders to all the women and young girls in the area.